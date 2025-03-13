Ministry of Interior, FCSC introduce regulatory model to combat digital & gender-based violence

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Interior and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) unveiled the “UAE Regulatory and Preventive Model to Combat Digital Violence and Violence Against Women and Girls”. This came during the UAE delegation’s participation in the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

This initiative reflects the UAE’s deep-rooted commitment to championing women’s rights and fostering gender balance at the international level.

The guide outlines 35 legislative frameworks dedicated to combating domestic and digital violence, alongside 46 awareness policies, initiatives, and programs, developed in partnership with 22 national institutions. It also incorporates key international agreements designed to uphold women’s rights and reinforce protective measures. Recognized as a comprehensive global reference, the UAE’s model serves as a blueprint for addressing digital violence and supporting sustainable social and economic development.

Lieutenant Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director General of the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior, said: “Guided by the foresight of its leadership, the UAE has embraced a progressive vision grounded in tolerance, justice, and equality. This approach has solidified its standing in global competitiveness rankings and positioned it as a leader in safeguarding all segments of society. Our commitment is particularly evident in the multitude of initiatives dedicated to protecting women and girls—especially within the digital realm and through emerging technologies. These efforts have been instrumental in creating a secure digital environment, empowering women, and equipping them with the knowledge and tools to navigate the digital world safely. By fostering confidence and security in digital interactions, we enable women to play an active role in building a thriving civil society and shaping the future.”

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, stated: “This guide goes beyond addressing contemporary challenges faced by women and girls; it is a clear demonstration of the UAE’s unwavering stance on protecting their societal and digital rights while reinforcing the UAE’s global competitiveness in gender equity.”

She further highlighted that women’s empowerment is not solely achieved through legislation but requires a secure environment that fosters their ambitions and aspirations. She emphasized the UAE’s broader commitment to ensuring the well-being of all community members, stating: “The UAE’s global leadership in 30 competitiveness indicators related to women’s empowerment reflects our success in establishing a pioneering model for gender equity.

The UAE Regulatory and Preventive Model to Combat Digital Violence and Violence Against Women and Girls underscores national efforts to enhance legal and legislative frameworks that align with the rapid digital transformation. It also emphasizes strengthened collaborations between the public and private sectors and international organizations to ensure a safe and protective environment for women and girls, particularly against digital violence.

The guide highlights the trust placed in women by the UAE’s leadership, as reflected in their outstanding achievements in education, healthcare, business, and innovation, and their growing presence in leadership roles across both the public and private sectors. This empowerment contributes significantly to national economic growth and further cements the UAE’s global stature. This approach has contributed to strengthening the national economy and enhancing the UAE’s global standing. The country has topped 30 global competitiveness indicators related to women, ranked first regionally in 38 indicators, and placed among the top 10 globally in 34 indicators solidifying its position as a pioneering model in women’s empowerment on the international stage.

The guide underscores the UAE’s dedication to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5: Gender Equality, as a core priority in accelerating progress on the global development agenda. This goal is interconnected with multiple key areas, including Good health and well-being, Quality education, Decent work and economic growth, and Reducing inequalities, Peace, justice, and strong institutions.

The guide also highlights the pivotal role of national institutions in implementing policies, awareness campaigns, and training programs to combat all forms of violence against women and girls. It emphasizes the UAE’s leadership in upholding international agreements, particularly the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), and the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. Both frameworks serve as global benchmarks for protecting women’s rights and eliminating digital and physical violence against them.

It is worth noting that the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women is a specialized body under the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), established in 1946 with a mission to advance gender equality and promote policies that enhance the status of women worldwide.

