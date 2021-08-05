Ministry of Interior, Federal Tax Authority sign MoU

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2021) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), to enhance their partnership and cooperation.

The MoU was signed by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the MoI, and Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA.

The MoU’s signing took place in light of the directives of the UAE’s leadership, and in the implementation of the strategic plans of both entities.

It aims to promote cooperation and the exchange of expertise and knowledge in all areas, to achieve mutual benefits and encourage coordination in detecting crimes mentioned in risk assessments.

The MoU also affirms the importance of the relations between the two sides, as well as of exchanging information and achieving safe e-connectivity, to transfer knowledge and raise the capacities of their employees.