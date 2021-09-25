Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance strategic dialogue

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) Major General Ahmad Nasser al-Raisi, Ministry of Interior General Inspector and the UAE candidate to chair Interpol, is currently visiting the US as part of a tour of North and South America to enhance channels of cooperation and accelerate knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise between the UAE and American nations.

Al-Raisi met in Washington with Acting Asst. Secretary of State Joey Hood, Acting Asst. Sec. James Walsh and Asst. Sec. Gentry Smith, along with a number of senior officials from the FBI, Department of Justice and Interpol.

During the meetings, enhancing law enforcement cooperation through the US-UAE Strategic Dialogue was discussed , as well as collaborative efforts to preserve security and promote peace in the middle East and beyond.

The meetings also discussed ways to further improve global law enforcement cooperation and how lessons from the two nations' bilateral partnership and operations can help guide Interpol efforts to combat global crime and terrorism.