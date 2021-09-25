UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Interior General Inspector Visits North, South America To Enhance Strategic Dialogue

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance strategic dialogue

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) Major General Ahmad Nasser al-Raisi, Ministry of Interior General Inspector and the UAE candidate to chair Interpol, is currently visiting the US as part of a tour of North and South America to enhance channels of cooperation and accelerate knowledge transfer and exchange of expertise between the UAE and American nations.

Al-Raisi met in Washington with Acting Asst. Secretary of State Joey Hood, Acting Asst. Sec. James Walsh and Asst. Sec. Gentry Smith, along with a number of senior officials from the FBI, Department of Justice and Interpol.

During the meetings, enhancing law enforcement cooperation through the US-UAE Strategic Dialogue was discussed , as well as collaborative efforts to preserve security and promote peace in the middle East and beyond.

The meetings also discussed ways to further improve global law enforcement cooperation and how lessons from the two nations' bilateral partnership and operations can help guide Interpol efforts to combat global crime and terrorism.

Related Topics

Exchange Washington UAE Guide Middle East FBI From

Recent Stories

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

42 minutes ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

16 minutes ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

16 minutes ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

16 minutes ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

20 minutes ago
 Rasheed lauds NAB's role for sending corrupt behin ..

Rasheed lauds NAB's role for sending corrupt behind jail

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.