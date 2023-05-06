UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Interior Launches Expanded Community Campaign Under Slogan 'The Lives Of Our Children Are A Trust'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) The Ministry of Interior, through the Centre for Child Protection, has launched a national campaign to protect children from balcony accidents under the slogan "The lives of our children are a trust."

The campaign aims to raise awareness in the community about the importance of continuous monitoring and taking necessary measures to protect children from falling from open windows.

The campaign will provide educational tips and instructions on how to prevent accidents involving children falling from windows and balconies. It will also activate an integrated smart system in cooperation with strategic partners to spread awareness through various social media channels.

To achieve its goals, the campaign will include expanded media awareness in several languages and hold discussion sessions and specialised workshops with specialists in the field.

It will also provide publications and videos for awareness that reflect the concept and importance of the campaign.

The campaign will introduce the public to various means of communication to report child accidents, including the smart system for reporting provided by the Ministry of Interior, the hotline on the number (116111), and electronic reporting through the website of the Ministry of Interior Center for Child Protection (www.moi-cpc.gov.ae), the email 116111@moi.gov.ae, and the Hemayati app for smart devices.

The Ministry of Interior Centre for Child Protection is responsible for developing, implementing, and coding initiatives and procedures aimed at providing safety, security, and protection for all children living in the UAE or visiting with their families.

This is in line with the directives of the wise leadership that has given attention to children and confirms the ministry's consistent policy of supporting child issues in all dimensions and requirements, including them in its development policies and national plans.

