Ministry of Interior refers violators of UAE law on communicable diseases to Crisis & Emergency Prosecution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Interior has referred 64 individuals to the Public Prosecution for violating Federal Law No. 14 of 2014 concerning the prevention of communicable diseases.

The violators did not adhere to home quarantine for 14 days as instructed and exposed others to the disease, subsequently causing the spread of COVID-19.