Ministry of Interior: Wearing masks is necessary only for individuals with chronic diseases, flu symptoms

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Interior said today that wearing masks is a necessity only for individuals suffering from chronic diseases and those with flu symptoms rather than the rest of other segments of society, according to the guidelines of the World Health Organisation.

This was announced by the Ministry further to its earlier circular on the same subject and in response to public queries about the conditions of wearing masks as part of the precautionary and preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In its announcement, the Ministry doubled on the importance of adhering to all precautionary measures, following news updates on the ongoing health developments from the country's official sources and disregarding rumours.