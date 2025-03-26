Open Menu

Ministry Of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital Partner To Boost International Investment Inflows

Published March 26, 2025

Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partner to boost international investment inflows

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Investment and Emirates NBD Capital, the investment banking arm of the UAE’s leading bank, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a cooperative framework aimed at facilitating international investment inflows into the UAE.

This partnership reinforces the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its position as a global investment hub.

The MoU was officially signed by Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Investment, and Hitesh Asarpota, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates NBD Capital.

This partnership will provide a structured framework for organising high-profile investment summits, roadshows, and networking events, harbouring meaningful connections between global investors and UAE-based opportunities.

Alhawi said, “This partnership reflects our dedication to enhancing the UAE’s investment ecosystem and creating seamless pathways for international investors. Emirates NBD Capital stands as a testament to the strength of UAE-grown institutions, showcasing the importance of local champions in enabling global capital flows and driving sustainable economic growth on the world stage.

Asarpota, in turn, said, “As a leading financial institution, we are committed to supporting the UAE’s strategic investment ambitions by leveraging our expertise, global network, and deep market insights. This MoU marks a significant step in attracting high-value international investments and continuing to foster long-term investor confidence in the UAE.”

This partnership is aligned with the UAE’s National Investment Strategy 2031, which aims to attract high-quality foreign investments across key sectors, supporting sustainable economic growth and innovation.

By fostering international investor engagement, the UAE continues to solidify its standing as a global financial powerhouse, offering a dynamic and business-friendly environment for investors worldwide.

