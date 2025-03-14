Ministry of Investment joins World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies ‘WAIPA’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Investment has become a member of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), an organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland that facilitates knowledge exchange, capacity building, and policy advocacy to enhance global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.

The accession protocol was signed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi and the Executive Director and CEO of WAIPA Ismail Ersahin. Membership was officially confirmed on 13th March 2025.

Commenting on the membership, Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, stated, “The Ministry of Investment’s membership in the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to building meaningful partnerships and creating opportunities for mutually beneficial investments with international allies.

This step will also enable us to realise the goals outlined in the National Investment Strategy 2031.

We look forward to sharing knowledge with and learning from government entities across the world on investment strategies, best practices, and joint sectors of interest.”

WAIPA was founded in 1995 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and has grown to include notable members such as the United Kingdom’s Department for International Trade, Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and China’s Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce. Other UAE members include the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Dubai FDI, and Invest in Sharjah, though the Ministry of Investment is the first federal-level entity to join.

The National Investment Strategy, launched in 2024, aims to boost FDI stock to AED1.3 trillion and triple the cumulative FDI balance to AED2.2 trillion by 2031.

The UAE ranked 2nd globally in greenfield FDI project announcements in 2023, with 1,323 projects; a 33% increase from 2022, according to the World Investment Report 2024 by UNCTAD.

