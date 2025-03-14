- Home
- Middle East
- Ministry of Investment joins World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies ‘WAIPA’
Ministry Of Investment Joins World Association Of Investment Promotion Agencies ‘WAIPA’
Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 02:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Investment has become a member of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), an organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland that facilitates knowledge exchange, capacity building, and policy advocacy to enhance global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows.
The accession protocol was signed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi and the Executive Director and CEO of WAIPA Ismail Ersahin. Membership was officially confirmed on 13th March 2025.
Commenting on the membership, Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, stated, “The Ministry of Investment’s membership in the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to building meaningful partnerships and creating opportunities for mutually beneficial investments with international allies.
This step will also enable us to realise the goals outlined in the National Investment Strategy 2031.
We look forward to sharing knowledge with and learning from government entities across the world on investment strategies, best practices, and joint sectors of interest.”
WAIPA was founded in 1995 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and has grown to include notable members such as the United Kingdom’s Department for International Trade, Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and China’s Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce. Other UAE members include the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Dubai FDI, and Invest in Sharjah, though the Ministry of Investment is the first federal-level entity to join.
The National Investment Strategy, launched in 2024, aims to boost FDI stock to AED1.3 trillion and triple the cumulative FDI balance to AED2.2 trillion by 2031.
The UAE ranked 2nd globally in greenfield FDI project announcements in 2023, with 1,323 projects; a 33% increase from 2022, according to the World Investment Report 2024 by UNCTAD.
Recent Stories
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Russian scientists teach AI to detect traffic anomalies on roads6 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Investment joins World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies ‘WAIPA’6 minutes ago
-
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores innovation, imagination, importance of learning mindset6 minutes ago
-
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Community21 minutes ago
-
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million to Fathers’ Endow ..1 hour ago
-
China to expand cash-pooling programme for multinationals1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools1 hour ago
-
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations2 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Undersecretary of Depart ..2 hours ago
-
Portuguese President calls early election for May 182 hours ago
-
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award3 hours ago