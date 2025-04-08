Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The UAE Ministry of Investment and UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in investment policymaking, research, and sustainable economic development.

This partnership underscores the UAE’s commitment to harbouring an investment-friendly environment and reinforcing its role as a global business hub; and aligns with UNCTAD’s commitments to ssupport countries to effectively access the benefits of a globalised economy.

Through this collaboration with UNCTAD, the UAE is advancing the vision outlined in the National Investment Strategy 2031, strengthening its position as a premier global investment hub by capitalising on its world-class infrastructure, ease of doing business, progressive regulatory frameworks and strategic geographical location.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Under-Secretary at the UAE Ministry of Investment, and Nan Li Collins, Senior Director of Investment and Enterprise at UNCTAD.

The UAE Ministry of Investment and UNCTAD will establish a framework for cooperation to enhance investment policymaking, facilitate capacity-building initiatives, and promote sustainable economic growth. Key areas of collaboration include knowledge sharing, joint research, event participation, advisory support, and aligning efforts with sustainable development goals.

Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Under-Secretary at the UAE Ministry of Investment, stated, "The MoU is in clear alignment with our ambition to position the UAE as a premier global investment destination by cultivating an investment-friendly ecosystem that delivers tangible opportunities and outcomes.

Through our collaboration with UNCTAD, we will further advance our broader National Investment Strategy and attract high-impact investments that drive long-term economic growth. This partnership continues to reinforce our commitment to building a future-focused investment ecosystem that supports our vision for economic diversification and global competitiveness.”

Nan Li Collins, Senior Director of Investment and Enterprise at UNCTAD, added, “This partnership will support UNCTAD’s mission to create a more inclusive and sustainable global investment landscape. By working with the UAE Ministry of Investment, we can strengthen capacity-building initiatives and advance economic policies that benefit global investors and developing economies alike.”

Through this partnership with UNCTAD, the UAE further highlights its rapid emergence as a global investment leader, driven by its leadership’s steadfast commitment to building a knowledge-based economy and embracing innovation across diverse sectors of the economy.

With significant investments and partnerships in high-growth areas such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and digital transformation, the country continues to position itself at the forefront of innovation and economic diversification.

By forging strategic international partnerships and implementing forward-thinking policies, the UAE and UNCTAD will work together to enhance sustainable investment and cultivate a dynamic environment for innovation and development.

This MoU with UNCTAD further exemplifies the UAE’s dedication to enhancing its investment landscape and solidifying its reputation as a hub for sustainable and technologically advanced economic growth.