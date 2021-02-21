Ministry of Justice organises course on effectiveness of trials in money laundering criminal cases

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) The Judicial Inspection Department, in cooperation with the Institute of Judicial Training at the Ministry of Justice, organised a training course on the effectiveness of trials in money laundering criminal cases from the perspective of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The training was presided by Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al-Rashed - Attorney General of Ajman public Prosecution and member of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations, and the chairman of the Committee for inspection and Follow-up of Money Laundering Cases at the Office of the Attorney General.

A number of judicial members were present and many axes were discussed in the session; highlight 0n the process of mutual evaluation of the nation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the efforts of the Ministry of Justice in combating money laundering, the judiciary’s stand considering money laundering as an independent crime, methods of proving it, and the evidence for committing the crime, as well as the importance of the punishment, being proportionate and dissuasive considering the seriousness of money laundering crimes and it's role in enhancing the state’s efforts in the effectiveness of trials to combat with money laundering crimes, were the most important ones.

In a comment on the importance of the efforts made by the Ministry of Justice in this regard, Counsellor Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al-Rashed said: "The Ministry of Justice is working to enhance the effectiveness of investigations and trials in money laundering cases as well as international judicial cooperation. Among the tangible steps taken by the Ministry in the recent period is the issuance of ministerial decisions by Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, to establish special courts to look into the money laundering crimes in the federal judiciary in the courts of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain and Fujairah, and to establish a specialised committee to manage frozen and confiscated assets, and the Counsel Dr.

Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, State Attorney General, issued his resolution to establish a committee of 22 prosecutors for the examination and following up of money laundering cases, and one of its most prominent functions is to follow up the decisions and actions issued in the investigations of money laundering crimes at the competent prosecution offices, follow-up investigations into money laundering cases that are determined to achieve justice by convicting the accused and punishing them with appropriate and deterrent punishment, and by a routine following up of the provisions regarding confiscation of money, assets, means to achieve the goals of the Federal Public Prosecution planning in combatting money laundering. And a guideline for judges on money laundering cases and guideline for public prosecutors regarding the procedures for investigating and disposing of money laundering cases were also issued. And another guideline regarding international judicial cooperation in criminal matters, and setting priority indicators for the implementation of requests for international cooperation was also issued.

Dr Al-Rashed added, "This course was conducted within a series of training courses that the Judicial Training Institute is organising within the framework of the Ministry of Justice's efforts to implement its operational plan in achieving the goals of the national plan to combat money laundering crimes and terrorist financing ".