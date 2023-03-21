Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Federal Courts 2023’ Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) The Ministry of Justice has organised the regular Forum of Presidents of Federal Courts in the presence of Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice.

The forum is an interactive platform that allows the exchanging of expertise, carries discussions on all topics relevant to developing the Federal judiciary and reviews 2022 achievements and the most prominent challenges facing the judiciary system, in an interactive environment. It aims to find the best innovative solutions that would contribute to facilitating the processes court-goers go through and offering premium judicial services with governmental standards.

Abdul Rahman Mohamad Al-Hammadi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, said that the forum provides an ideal opportunity to directly listen to the members of the Judiciary's perspectives.

Praising the Minister of Justice's recommendation to hold the forum quarterly, noting that the regular communication and collaboration of efforts will bring in a lot of revenue and contribute to the proper allocation of these funds.

In his speech during the forum, Jasem Saif Buasseiba, President of the Judicial Inspection Department, said that the Supreme Council of Federal Courts is keen on enhancing the speed, efficiency, and transparency of the judicial platform based on best international practices, modern technology, and building the capacity of Federal Courts employees.

He added that in 2022, the courts were efficient and flexible in finalising legal actions. Appeal and Primary Federal Courts adjudication rates reached 92.6% for civil, commercial and personal status cases, and 99% in penal cases. Also, remote video meetings and hearing sessions held before Federal Courts reached 92%.

The average speed of litigation index recorded 58.9 days in Appeal and Primary Federal Courts for civil, commercial and personal status lawsuits. In addition, Federal Courts transactions rate has reached 98% in the Smart Justice System, Electronic Documentation System, and Electronic Marriage System.