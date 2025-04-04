- Home
- Middle East
- Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own valid business licences ..
Ministry Of Justice: Seven Companies Sanctioned By US Over Sudan Do Not Own Valid Business Licences Or Operate In UAE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) On 7th January 2025, the US designated seven entities based in the United Arab Emirates under its Sudan sanctions programme. These entities include Capital Tap Holding LLC, Capital Tap Management Consultancies LLC, Capital Tap General Trading LLC, Creative Python LLC, Al Zumoroud and Al Yaqoot Gold & Jewellers LLC, Al Jil Al Qadem General Trading LLC, and Horizon Advanced Solutions General Trading LLC.
Upon notice of the sanctions designations, the UAE initiated its own investigation into the entities and related individuals, seeking additional information from US authorities to support these investigations.
The Ministry of Justice has confirmed that none of the seven entities hold an active business licence in the UAE, nor are they currently operating in the UAE. Relevant UAE authorities continue to monitor any potential suspicious activity in accordance with applicable UAE laws.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..
Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..
Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..
School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition
Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota
More Stories From Middle East
-
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisation of Noatum Ports Lu ..59 seconds ago
-
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own valid business licences ..1 minute ago
-
Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor field16 minutes ago
-
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings1 hour ago
-
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation Forum2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scopus Index3 hours ago
-
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday4 hours ago
-
Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April 104 hours ago
-
Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker5 hours ago
-
Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states5 hours ago
-
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites to orbit6 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition16 hours ago