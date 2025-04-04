Open Menu

Ministry Of Justice: Seven Companies Sanctioned By US Over Sudan Do Not Own Valid Business Licences Or Operate In UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own valid business licences or operate in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) On 7th January 2025, the US designated seven entities based in the United Arab Emirates under its Sudan sanctions programme. These entities include Capital Tap Holding LLC, Capital Tap Management Consultancies LLC, Capital Tap General Trading LLC, Creative Python LLC, Al Zumoroud and Al Yaqoot Gold & Jewellers LLC, Al Jil Al Qadem General Trading LLC, and Horizon Advanced Solutions General Trading LLC.

Upon notice of the sanctions designations, the UAE initiated its own investigation into the entities and related individuals, seeking additional information from US authorities to support these investigations.

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed that none of the seven entities hold an active business licence in the UAE, nor are they currently operating in the UAE. Relevant UAE authorities continue to monitor any potential suspicious activity in accordance with applicable UAE laws.

Related Topics

Business UAE Sudan United Arab Emirates January Gold From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by ..

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..

1 minute ago
 Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

1 hour ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

1 hour ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

2 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publ ..

Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..

3 hours ago
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

4 hours ago
 WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network ..

WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..

4 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contem ..

Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..

4 hours ago
 School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th ..

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition

4 hours ago
 Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, ..

Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quo ..

PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East