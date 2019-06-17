Ministry of Possibilities' Department of UAE Talent adopts executive plan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, chaired the first meeting for the Department of UAE Talent of the Ministry of Possibilities.

The Ministry of Possibilities, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, represents the next generation of government operations. It intends to tackle "impossible challenges" effectively through new innovative models and working methods aiming to improve people's quality of life.

The Department of UAE Talent is designed to nurture people’s talent and help them thrive in their field of work, paving the way for an innovative and creative generation. Investment in human capital is a legacy derived from the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and discovering these talents is at the heart of building a knowledge-based economy and achieving the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 Vision.

"Young talents are the next generation of pioneers and our real assets as we embark on the journey to shape the future and build a society rich in Emirati talent across all sectors," said Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development.

She added, "The UAE Talent Department is critical to fulfilling the government’s aspirations to position the UAE as a land for talent, which inspires youth, and supports their emergence into successful leaders and pioneers. By introducing national talent initiatives and policies according to international best practices, the department plays an instrumental role in supporting the UAE’s efforts in taking a giant leap in the discovery and grooming of local talent."

During the meeting, the Minister highlighted the importance of cultivating national talents to build a sustainable future for the UAE. Assessing the current situation, Al Kaabi mentioned that while the country is not in shortage of talented people, there is a need for a proper system to identify them and design programmes to hone their skills.

As such, the Department of UAE Talent will focus on creating a definition for talent, helping discover and connect talented individuals through a smart, interactive platform and then honing their skills.

The Minister discussed the department’s strategy for the next phase, which includes identifying effective policies for talent development, benchmarking against global talent practices and establishing areas of radical changes required in talent resourcing. The department will also formulate an effective and interactive platform to link talented individuals with institutions, ministries, schools and universities across various industries.

The leadership team of the Department of UAE talent at the Ministry of Possibilities includes: Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, Sara Musallam Al Ameri, Director-General of the Department of Education and Knowledge, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Mehairi, Secretary-General of Hamdan bin Rashid Establishment for Distinguished Academic Performance, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Foundation for the Future.

The Ministry of Possibilities is the world’s first virtual ministry, which aims to apply design-thinking and experimentation to develop proactive and disruptive solutions to tackle critical issues, bringing together Federal and local government teams and the private sector. The Ministry includes the Department of Anticipatory Services, Department of Behavioural Rewards, Department of UAE Talent and Department of Government Procurement.