Ministry Of Presidential Affairs Employees Contribute Funds To Maâ€™anâ€™s â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ Programme

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:45 PM

Ministry of Presidential Affairs employees contribute funds to Maâ€™anâ€™s â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Employees from the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, under the support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, jointly contributed funds to the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme to provide relief to residents in need during the current health and economic challenges.

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme is the first project of Ma’an’s Social Fund that allows community contributions to help tackle social challenges. The Social Fund is the official government channel to receive contributions for these purposes.

Ma’an launched a new toll-free helpline (800-3088) and a specially created microsite (togetherwearegood.ae) for those in need of relief to contact the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an about their requirements.

