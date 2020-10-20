Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of UAE media figure Ibrahim Al Abed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has expressed its condolences on the death of Ibrahim Al Abed, who passed away Tuesday morning. He was 79.

Al Abed was a prominent figure in the UAE media sector and the Founder of the Emirates news Agency, WAM.

In a statement today, the ministry said, "In hearts that believe in God's judgment and destiny, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns the late Ibrahim Al Abed, who passed away today."

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the Al Abed family, asking Allah Almighty to grant them patience and solace to bear their loss.