Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns deaths of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has expressed its condolences on the death of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who passed away on Wednesday.

In a statement today, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathies to Al Maktoum family, asking Allah Almighty to grant them patience and solace to bear their loss.

The UAE President has announced a three-day mourning period and ordered that the UAE national flag be flown at half-mast starting today (Wednesday) and be raised next Saturday, 27th March.