Ministry Of Presidential Affairs Mourns Death Of Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Hashemi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 02:45 PM

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hashemi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Presidential Affairs is mourning the death of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hashemi, who died this morning.

In a statement the ministry expressed its sincere condolences, asking Allah to rest his soul in Paradise and grant his family the patience and solace to bear their loss.

