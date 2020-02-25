UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Presidential Affairs Mourns Death Of Hosni Mubarak

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of Hosni Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned the death of former Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak, who died on Monday in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. He was 91.

The Ministry issued a statement saying, "Today, the Arab world has lost a prominent leader who devoted his life to the service of his country and the Arab world.

Hosni Mubarak had a special relationship with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and a strong bond with President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who together helped bolster ties between the two countries further."

According to the statement, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa ordered for the UAE flag to be flown at half-mast across the country's government bodies and diplomatic missions abroad for a one-day period.

Related Topics

World UAE Died Cairo Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

6 minutes ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

6 minutes ago

Hosni Mubarak passes away

23 minutes ago

More than 4 in 5 (84%) Pakistanis have heard/read ..

28 minutes ago

US President appreciates Pakistan’s efforts, off ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Inagurates Reconstructed ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.