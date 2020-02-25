Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of Hosni Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned the death of former Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak, who died on Monday in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. He was 91.

The Ministry issued a statement saying, "Today, the Arab world has lost a prominent leader who devoted his life to the service of his country and the Arab world.

Hosni Mubarak had a special relationship with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and a strong bond with President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who together helped bolster ties between the two countries further."

According to the statement, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa ordered for the UAE flag to be flown at half-mast across the country's government bodies and diplomatic missions abroad for a one-day period.