Open Menu

Ministry Of Sports Launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platform’ In Collaboration With National Olympic Committee

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 09:48 PM

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platform’ in collaboration with National Olympic Committee

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), the Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee signed an agreement to launch the innovative Digital Transformation and Sports Innovation Platform. The signing ceremony was also attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports

The platform represents a major milestone in advancing the sports sector, with the creation of a dedicated entity chaired by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi to drive digital transformation. Leveraging AI-powered solutions, the initiative will empower athletes, federations, and clubs, enhance performance governance, and accelerate the goals of the National Sports Strategy 2031.

The agreement was signed by Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, and Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee. The partnership aims to nurture a data-based digital sports infrastructure, consolidating the UAE’s leading position in the sports sector both regionally and globally.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “True sports development goes beyond achievements, it requires a sustainable, future-ready system. The Digital Transformation and Sports Innovation Platform marks a new chapter for the development of Emirati sports, driven by knowledge and innovation, to boost athletic competitiveness and enhance the role of sports as a pillar of national development.”

H.H. added: “Sports are integral to our national vision and future strategy. The National Olympic Committee is committed not only to empowering athletes but also to leading a transformative shift that strengthens the UAE’s presence in the global Olympic movement.”

Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi stated: " “Digital transformation is no longer a choice, it is essential for driving sustainable progress in the sports sector.

This platform creates an integrated, tech-driven environment to analyse performance, nurture talent, and optimise operations, enabling greater efficiency and smart governance.”
He also highlighted that the launch of the platform reflects the Ministry’s commitment to unifying the national sports vision and advancing integrated policies through targeted programmes that boost competitiveness and generate lasting economic and social impact.

The Digital Transformation and Sports Innovation Platform aims to establish an integrated infrastructure with advanced systems for managing athletes’ data, analysing their performances, and promoting talent discovery. Its key objectives include providing smart digital solutions for clubs and federations, and analysing big data to make accurate, AI-driven decisions, further promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in sports technology.

The platform will also offer specialised training programmes to improve the technical capabilities of staff in clubs and federations. This will help enhance their proficiency in digital analysis, data governance and modern sports technology.

The platform will facilitate key strategic partnerships with leading national and international sports entities, particularly the UAE National Olympic Committee, the UAE Committee for Elite and High-Performance Sports, and the UAE Talent Development Committee. It will also help explore partnerships with private sector companies to develop innovative sports solutions.

In the coming weeks, the platform will unveil its institutional identity and announce its board of directors, comprising leading figures from the sports and technology sectors. As a first-of-its-kind initiative, the platform underscores the UAE’s commitment to building a knowledge-driven, innovation-led sports ecosystem that can shape the future of the regional sports landscape.

Related Topics

Technology Sports UAE Dubai Noc Rashid Progress March Olympics From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

2 minutes ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

3 minutes ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

3 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at char ..

Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

4 minutes ago
DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards ..

DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..

4 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development launches Volun ..

Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, invest ..

Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..

5 minutes ago
 Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 mil ..

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..

5 minutes ago
 SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

5 minutes ago
 Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Educa ..

Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Education, Social Sector Committee ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East