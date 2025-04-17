Ministry of Sports signs two partnerships to uncover next generation of talent

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The UAE Ministry of Sports has announced signing two new strategic partnerships with Precision Football and PlayerMaker to strengthen the country's talent identification ecosystem.

The initiative is being piloted through the UAE school Games & UAE University Games, Organised by the UAE Sports Federation for the Institutions of School and University education in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and other partners. The University Games will conclude on 19th to 20th April, while the School Games will wrap up their competitions next May.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the ministry's long-term vision to create a world-class pipeline for prominent athlete identification across the UAE.

Under these partnerships, Precision Football will lead scouting operations for football, while PlayerMaker will oversee talent identification across seven other sports. Each provider will operate independently within their domain and bring deep expertise and cutting-edge technology to support data-driven scouting and athlete evaluation.

The partnerships will be piloted at the upcoming finals of the UAE University Games and UAE School Games. Experienced scouts will provide a qualitative evaluation of the potential talents that will be supported by competition video recording and professional wearables to collect quantitative data for further analysis.

To further enhance the level of scouting expertise across the UAE sports, the providers will run bespoke educational and practical workshops before the start of the School Games finals.

The partnerships are a critical step forward in our mission to professionalise the talent development system in the UAE," said Sheikh Suhail Al Maktoum, Secretary General of the UAE Sports Federation for the Institutions of School and University Education and Chairperson of the UAE Committee for Talent & National Sports Support.

By partnering with specialised providers, the ministry is laying the foundation for a modern, data-led approach to scouting. This initiative will not only improve how talent is identified today but also transform how the next generation of athletes is supported and developed across the nation.

Sonny Cobbs, Founder and CEO of Precision Football, stated, "At Precision Football, we are proud to be at the forefront of the industry, and we remain deeply committed to nurturing the future stars of tomorrow.

Through this collaboration, we look forward to playing a key role in shaping the next generation of talent and ensuring long-term success for many years to come."

Steve Barrett, VP of sports performance at PlayerMaker, said, "We are delighted to be partnering with the Ministry of Sport and look forward to supporting them in their vision to identify talented youth athletes in the region."

These partnerships mark the starting point of a broader rollout, with plans to expand scouting efforts across academies and other competitive environments, ensuring a comprehensive, ecosystem-wide approach to talent identification in the UAE.