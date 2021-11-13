Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs strengthened government, FNC relations for 15 years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) has played a critical and strategic role over the past 15 years in enhancing collaboration and coordination between the UAE Government and the FNC.

The MFNCA has achieved significant accomplishments in this regard. Since its launch, it has enabled the council and the government to discuss 208 draft laws and 85 general topics, and answer 701 queries.

MFNCA Under-Secretary Tariq Hilal Lootah noted, "The achievements the ministry has made reflect its efforts to fulfil the leadership’s vision, create the government of the future, and meet citizens’ needs and aspirations. The ministry succeeded in building and enhancing trust between the government and the Federal National Council. It established clear mechanisms and systems for coordination between the two, which significantly strengthened the relationship between the legislative and executive authorities."

"Strengthening coordination between the government and the FNC has been a strategic objective of the ministry since its establishment, where it launched several initiatives to develop the relationship between the Government and the Council," Lootah added.

"With this vision in mind, we sought to organise regular coordination meetings with the FNC General Secretariat to enhance communication between the Council and the Government, foster effective coordination between them, identify challenges, and put forward initiatives and suggestions to drive continuous performance improvement.

"

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs has established various organisational bodies and units to enhance coordination between the legislative and executive authorities. Trained coordinators were appointed in all ministries to deal with issues and coordinate concerning topics related to the FNC. Over the past 15 years, the ministry created an integrated system that regulates the relationship between the government and the Federal National Council.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the MFNCA coordinated with the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council to continue to hold FNC sessions virtually. A total of seven out of 13 sessions of the First Cycle of the 17th Legislative Chapter were held remotely to ensure continuity.

With this role in mind, the MFNCA launched a series of innovative initiatives, including "Your Guide to the Council" and the "Historical Brief" initiative. Furthermore, the ministry continuously develops work systems that ensure proactive data provision, which helps ensure quicker and more efficient coordination processes for FNC sessions. A communication roadmap was also created to improve coordination between the two authorities.