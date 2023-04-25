Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs earns six ISO international accreditations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2023) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) has earned six International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) certificates in various fields, as a result of its commitment to enhancing procedures, improving its environment, and establishing a process that encourages creativity, excellence, and innovation.

Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of MFNCA, asserted that the Ministry’s success in obtaining international accreditations is a result of the tireless efforts of its teams, who have shown commitment to working in accordance with the highest standards and in line with the UAE leadership’s directives that emphasise innovation in performance as a means to continue making achievements and ensuring the best results on global indicators.

The Ministry recently obtained an ISO certificate for Information Technology services, enabled by its commitment to quality in managing electronic services as per the highest standards and best practices in the field. The MFNCA also earned the ISO in Governance of Organisations for its success in implementing appropriate governance and administrative practices, in line with a vision to develop administration and governance practices across its various departments and committees, which, in turn, supports building internal institutional operations.

Moreover, the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs obtained the ISO certificate in Security System and Institutional Resilience for its efforts in implementing institutional resilience practices in government operations, developing its system, implementing institutional best practices, and defining the terms and principles related to institutional resilience. It also earned a certificate of conformity to the ISO in business Continuity Management, following its success in implementing an integrated strategy that includes procedures and measures allowing the Ministry to continue providing its services during emergencies, crises, and disasters, in accordance with best practices.

The MFNCA also obtained the ISO certificate in Risk Management for its ability to mitigate risks and potential uncertain events according to the highest standards.

The Certificate of Competency Management and Personnel Development obtained by the Ministry is one of the international ISO specifications, which provides guidance to assist institutions in implement the quality management system for training services, and serves to determine the requirements for each step of implementation. The system aims to improve employee performance, raise productivity, enhance job satisfaction, and promote the principle of transparency.