Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs wins Stevie Award in Best Human Resources Department Category

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, MFNCA, won the silver medal at the 2019 Stevie Awards in the Best Human Resources Department category, beating more than 4,000 government entities from 74 countries around the world.

The Stevie Awards are among the most important global accolades, given to a handful of outstanding institutions for their innovation, as well as institutional, human resources, and business excellence.

The MFNCA Under-Secretary, Tariq Hilal Lootah, said, "Winning this prestigious international award is another milestone we can add to the ministry’s track record; it underlines our success in launching initiatives, implementing innovative solutions, and adhering to global best practices in managing human resources and investing in them and their abilities. People are at the core of the MFNCA’s plans and strategies, as it strives to achieve its strategic objectives, provide high-quality executive services, ensure efficiency and transparency, and promote innovation at the workplace.

"

"The Stevie Award will undoubtedly provide an additional incentive to our staff to take the lead, innovate, and pursue excellence in applying the highest standards in their work environment," Lootah added, thanking the entire team at the MFNCA for their indispensable role in this achievement and urging them to maintain this momentum and continue to excel in their work.

Sami bin Adi, the ministry’s Assistant Under-secretary for the Support Services Sector, stated, "The award recognises our commitment to high-quality standards in managing and utilising our human resources. It rewards our hard work in training and empowering national talent to support the UAE’s progress towards excellence in all sectors."

The MFNCA has earned international credentials across various categories.