Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs forms ‘Youth Council’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, MFNCA, has formed a ‘Youth Council’ in coordination with the Federal Youth Authority to empower youth and enable them to play their part in serving their country, in line with the UAE's leadership directives.

In a statement by the ministry on Monday, the MFNCA’s Young Employees Council will work to provide the right environment to promote creativity among young people. Also, developing initiatives and projects revolving around the issues that matter the most to young people in the ministry, most notably, the effort to promote a culture of political participation among young citizens.

MFNCA Under-Secretary Tariq Hilal Lootah said, "Young people are the true wealth of the UAE. They are the foundation on which we can build our plans for the advancement of our society. Their energy and talent are an asset for the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, who is constantly working to raise awareness among this segment to enhance their role in serving the country."

He added that the newly launched council seeks to engage the youth in the decision-making process in the ministry, allowing them to play a significant role in its development and in achieving its strategic objectives.

Lootah called on the council’s members to use their talents to come up with practices that enhance operations and ensure performance excellence. "The council is a milestone in our effort to establish direct contact with the youth, listen to their opinions, and develop their talents."

"We will work to enrich members’ experience in the council, and to put our expertise, policies, strategies, and initiatives at their disposal so that they can assume their role in the UAE’s development, make their voices heard, and contribute to the country and its future," Saeed Al Nazari, Director-General of Federal Youth Authority, said.

The Council brings together young employees from the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, namely, Ahmed Al Sharifi, Ibrahim Al Abdouli, Ahmed Al Dalai, Iman Al Abdouli, Khulood Al Hammoudi, Mona Al Ra’isi, Aliaa Al Ali, Salama Al Amiri, and Aisha Al Abqash.

A vote is set to be held during the first meeting of the council to choose the Speaker and Deputy Speaker by a majority of the members. The council will set its standard procedures in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in the UAE. The council membership term will be one year, starting from the date decision to form the council is issued. Members whose term has expired may be re-elected.

The council’s mandate will include various responsibilities, such as providing a unified and sustainable platform for young people to engage with decision makers in the ministry; implementing the initiatives entrusted to it by the MFNCA; coordinating with federal entities, the private sector, and any department wishing to launch a youth-related initiative; overseeing youth events and initiatives; coordinating with internal stakeholders - MFNCA employees - and external ones, such as the ministry’s customers and young people in general; and raising awareness about the ministry, its mandate, objectives, and youth-related initiatives.

The council is also tasked with keeping count of all statistics, training opportunities, scholarships, and data about the youth, as well as making sure they are represented in all surveys and studies conducted by the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs.

Furthermore, it is in charge of submitting reports and performance indexes to the Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs – or any authorised official – regarding events and initiatives, in addition to participating in setting the national youth agenda, and proposing the necessary budget to implement the council’s objectives.