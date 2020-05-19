UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of State For Federal National Council Affairs, Federal Youth Authority Discuss Political Participation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, MFNCA, is collaborating with the Federal Youth Authority, FYA, to organise a remote Youth Circle entitled ‘Youth and the Culture of Political Participation’, set to be held on 20th May, 2020, via videoconferencing.

The circle offers a platform for young people to voice their ideas, remarks, and suggestions on how to develop and enhance the culture of political participation in the community, and raise the youth’s awareness about the role of the Federal National Council, FNC, as well as parliamentary procedures and the electoral in the UAE.

MFNCA Under-Secretary Tariq Hilal Lootah said, "Organising the very first virtual Youth Circle in the Ministry underlines the important role that young people play in enhancing political participation. They are the UAE’s real power and form the foundation for all plans to achieve the Ministry’s strategic goals."

"This constructive cooperation between the Ministry and the Federal Youth Authority reflects the cooperation and solidarity bringing all government entities together to empower young people, engage them, listen to them, and help them invest their time, energy, and creativity towards advancing the Ministry’s operations and performance," he added The Youth Circle emphasises the importance of continuously enhancing political awareness among young people, he noted, thanking the Federal Youth Authority for its active role in making the Emirati youth a global role model for young people in all areas of life.

For his part, Saeed Al Nazari, Director-General of Federal Youth Authority, asserted that the FYA is committed to empowering and engaging Emirati Youth in various sectors to serve their country, in addition to educating them about the development of parliamentary life in the UAE. "With this youth-focused dialogue platform, which is being held remotely, we aim to benefit from the time young people have on their hands, and allow them to express their opinions, impressions, and creative ideas to come up with practical and innovative solutions that benefit members of the community," he said.

The Circle’s discussions cover several topics, namely, youth and the Political Empowerment Programme launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in addition to the importance of the FNC, and young people’s role in the Federal National Council elections.

