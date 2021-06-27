UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of State For FNC Affairs, FNC General Secretariat Explore Enhancing Coordination

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:15 PM

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, FNC General Secretariat explore enhancing coordination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) held its regular coordination meeting with the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council (FNC) to discuss upgrading coordination processes pertaining to the discussion of draft laws in the Council.

The meeting also discussed ways to enhance the relationship between the government and the FNC to further integrate executive and legislative authorities in the UAE, in line with the leadership’s directives.

Additionally, the Ministry and the General Secretariat processed requests to discuss general topics and reviewed the FNC’s recommendations. They also discussed preparations for the conclusion of the second cycle of the 17th legislative chapter, and to invite government employees to attend Council sessions.

MFNCA Under-Secretary Tariq Hilal Lootah and Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Salem Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, were both present at the meeting, along with Afra Al Basti, FNC Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication and Assistant Secretary-General for Legislation and Oversight; Dr. Ahmed Al Hadabi, Director of MFNCA’s Coordination and Monitoring Department; and several senior officials, department heads and team leaders from both entities.

Lootah praised the teams in both the MFNCA and the FNC General Secretariat for their efforts and role in proposing innovative and effective solutions to strengthen the relationship between the government and the Council, and open up broader prospects for coordination between them.

"The second cycle of the 17th legislative chapter witnessed many accomplishments that further strengthened cooperation and integration between the government and the FNC, enhancing coordination between them on matters that are in the best interest of the UAE and its people," Lootah said. "These achievements help embed the core tenets of the Emirati parliamentary model, which is rooted in the UAE’s values of solidarity and cooperation to achieve development, progress, and prosperity."

For his part, Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of these meetings in developing mechanisms for cooperation and communication between the two entities, as well as in organising work requirements and supporting the FNC in exercising its constitutional powers, in line with the leadership’s vision to upgrade parliamentary practices and meet citizens’ aspirations.

This meeting is part of a series of meetings the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs organises on a regular basis to discuss methods to communicate and cooperate with various authorities, in order to facilitate procedures, organise coordination processes, develop cooperation mechanisms and achieve the Ministry’s strategic objectives.

