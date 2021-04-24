Ministry of State for FNC Affairs launches ‘Electoral Process Journey’ digital initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) As part of its efforts to raise awareness about the Federal National Council (FNC) Elections, and in its capacity as the General Secretariat of the National Election Committee (NEC), the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) launched the ‘Electoral Process Journey’ digital initiative on its website, in a bid to promote a culture of political participation in the community.

"The UAE’s parliamentary experience has been a notable one, dotted with great accomplishments and meaningful progress with each election cycle," said MFNCA Under-Secretary Tariq Hilal Lootah. "These advancements have come hand in hand with continuous developments to legislative and regulatory procedures, as well as logistical services. This, in turn, is evident in the ever-growing turnout from voters."

"The new initiative answers the growing interest in participating in the electoral process," he continued. "It reflects the privileged position that the Federal National Council has come to occupy as a legislative and oversight authority, as well as the role that FNC members play in raising and discussing citizens’ issues at the Council, in a bid to address their needs and fulfil their aspirations."

"With this initiative, the MFNCA promotes the knowledge needed as a foundation for creating an electoral culture," Lootah explained.

"It also draws a visual picture of the various stages of the FNC election process, spreading knowledge about procedures, such as requirements for would-be candidates, in addition to voting procedures where electoral college members vote for their representatives in the Council."

The ‘Electoral Process Journey’ digital initiative aims to build awareness about every stage of the electoral process, which begins with announcing the formation of the National Election Committee and outlining its role in drawing the general framework of the electoral process, overseeing the election, announcing the Names of electoral college members, and setting the schedule for the election.

The initiative spreads information about how the sub-committees of the NEC are formed, raising awareness about procedures from announcing the opening of the candidacy period and outlining procedures related to announcing one’s candidacy, to declaring the final list of candidates, conditions for providing information about candidacy campaigns and related procedures, voting abroad, early voting, election day, announcing preliminary count results, and ratifying the final list of winners in the absence of by-elections.

Information about the initiative can be accessed on the official website of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs: www.mfnca.gov.ae