Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence has prioritised Arabic language: Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has stated that the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence has prioritised the Arabic language, as it is an important constituent of traditional Emirati culture, heritage and values, and one of the foundations of the country’s national identity.

The ministry launched the "1,000 Innovation Project," which celebrates the Arabic language in terms of literary innovation and calligraphy, and encourages students and talented youths to write in Arabic, he added.

The ministry always supports the Arabic language, he added, noting that in 2019, it launched several initiatives related to Arabic, most notably the initiative, entitled, "The Arabic Language: A Language of Tolerance and Coexistence," which aims to launch activities that will encourage public and private school students to learn the language.

He further added that the initiative aims to promote the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and respect for others among students and the youth through the Arabic language, by training them to communicate in Arabic and celebrate Emirati heritage and traditions.

Sheikh Nahyan then pointed out that the ministry is keen to achieve specific objectives, most notably to highlight the importance of the Arabic language, employ it as a tool to promote tolerance and coexistence, ingrain a sense of patriotism and loyalty to the nation among the youth, and offer them the opportunity to learn more about the Arab language and the UAE’s culture and heritage, which will enable them to improve their understanding and harmony with their fellow citizen students.

He also praised the efforts of the UAE’s leadership to enhance the stature of the Arabic language, both locally and internationally, affirming, "I proudly thank President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for their loyal efforts to promote the Arabic language, culture, sciences and arts."