Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to celebrate International Day for Tolerance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence will celebrate International Day for Tolerance by launching several initiatives and activities, with the participation of ministries, Federal and local authorities, non-profit organisations, sports clubs, school and university students, foreign communities and religious leaders, on the sidelines of the National Tolerance and Coexistence Festival organised by the ministry, under the slogan, ''On Zayed's Legacy: Tolerance, Coexistence, Hope, Work''.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said that the ministry’s celebration of International Day for Tolerance on 16th November reflects the UAE’s faith in its values.

"The ministry is making a call for tolerance call from Abu Dhabi to the entire world, and all segments of the community are participating it this call, which is an invitation from the UAE to the entire world full of tolerance, coexistence and peace," he said.

"We cannot speak about tolerance and not mention the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was always open to the world and interacted positively with everyone.

He was also keen to reinforce the values of tolerance, coexistence and equality before the law, and he was proud of our heritage, which gave us a comprehensive system of traditions that enable us to interact with everyone. The country is committed to preserving these values and principles, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates," he stressed.

On the sidelines of the festival, the ministry launched a roundtable discussion, entitled, "The Values of the Emirati Community, Between the Role of the Media and the Objectives of the Ministry," which was attended by many journalists, people interested in tolerance and coexistence, members of tolerance societies in universities, writers and representatives of the National Archives.