UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Tolerance And Coexistence To Celebrate International Day For Tolerance

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:15 PM

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to celebrate International Day for Tolerance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence will celebrate International Day for Tolerance by launching several initiatives and activities, with the participation of ministries, Federal and local authorities, non-profit organisations, sports clubs, school and university students, foreign communities and religious leaders, on the sidelines of the National Tolerance and Coexistence Festival organised by the ministry, under the slogan, ''On Zayed's Legacy: Tolerance, Coexistence, Hope, Work''.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said that the ministry’s celebration of International Day for Tolerance on 16th November reflects the UAE’s faith in its values.

"The ministry is making a call for tolerance call from Abu Dhabi to the entire world, and all segments of the community are participating it this call, which is an invitation from the UAE to the entire world full of tolerance, coexistence and peace," he said.

"We cannot speak about tolerance and not mention the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was always open to the world and interacted positively with everyone.

He was also keen to reinforce the values of tolerance, coexistence and equality before the law, and he was proud of our heritage, which gave us a comprehensive system of traditions that enable us to interact with everyone. The country is committed to preserving these values and principles, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates," he stressed.

On the sidelines of the festival, the ministry launched a roundtable discussion, entitled, "The Values of the Emirati Community, Between the Role of the Media and the Objectives of the Ministry," which was attended by many journalists, people interested in tolerance and coexistence, members of tolerance societies in universities, writers and representatives of the National Archives.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Sports UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid November Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE remains key advocate of global efforts in buil ..

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Customs prepared to receive GCC arrivals at ..

1 hour ago

ECI receives high score of AA with stable outlook ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC to seize opportunities to further unlock val ..

2 hours ago

UAE expands Golden Residency programme

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.