Ministry Of Tolerance And Coexistence To Host Special Edition Of Tolerance Cricket Cup

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi sports Council (ADSC) and Abu Dhabi Cricket, will host, on Friday, a special edition of the Tolerance cricket Cup, under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and as part of the ministry’s celebration of Emirati workers on International Workers' Day.

The celebration will take place on Friday evening, under the theme, "Renewed Hope," involving last year’s winners, the "Labotel" team from the Otaiba Workers Village and the "East-West United" team representing Tasameem Workers City.

It will also feature a wide range of activities aimed at promoting hope and reinforcing the values of tolerance and coexistence, as a message of support and solidarity with Emirati workers and in recognition of their key role in the country’s development.

The ministry stressed that the celebration aims to express thanks to Emirati workers for their efforts and sacrifices for the advancement of the Emirati community, noting that strict precautionary measures will be applied during the one-day event.

More Stories From Middle East

