Ministry Of Tolerance And Coexistence To Launch 'Zayed Tolerance Trail' On Friday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 20th October, 2021 (WAM) – As part of the celebrations of the UAE's 'Year of the 50th', the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence is set to launch the first edition of its pioneering initiative "Zayed Tolerance Trail" at the Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Inspired by the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, this community-based initiative aims to nourish the senses and to enrich people with the values of tolerance and coexistence, harmony and learning.

The "Zayed Tolerance Trail" initiative, is set on a nationwide path that runs through the seven emirates. It demonstrates how heritage, history and values are threaded in the common belief that pluralism within diverse human societies is a positive and creative force for development and stability everywhere - emphasising the nation’s firm standing in the power of human fraternity.

National landmarks are set across the trail, symbolising the nation’s values in tolerance, peaceful coexistence, compassion, understanding and pride in heritage and culture. Landmarks such as Qasr Al Hosn, the Founder’s Memorial, Umm Al Emarat Park, Mary Mother of Jesus Mosque, Expo 2020 Dubai and many more locations make up the trail’s path.

On the launch of the initiative, the ministry asserted that the "Zayed Tolerance Trail" demonstrates the belief of the Emirati society in tolerance, coexistence and peace as a basis for progress, advancement, cultural enrichment, well-being and cohesion. Set to become an annual event starting October and spanning the seven emirates, the ministry will organise this initiative to celebrate the late Sheikh Zayed’s Legacy.

The Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was a historic leader whose wisdom and vision have proven that only by thinking and working together can we, inhabitants of this planet, collectively reach the promise that human ingenuity offers for a peaceful and prosperous global society.

The Zayed Tolerance Trail will be traced and activated in its first edition through the initiative’s Strategic Partner, "Ride for Life", an equestrian-based community. With its passion for horsemanship rooted in its quest to engage society by raising awareness in core values, Ride for Life has joined with the ministry to promote understanding in seven universal life causes. They are Tolerance and Coexistence, Health and Well-being, People of Determination, the Environment, Culture and Heritage, Community Enrichment, and Animal Welfare.

The Zayed Tolerance Trail will be activated through its Ride for Life partners, where parades comprising horseback riders will trace the trail’s path, symbolising the start of this annual event. The trail will cover landmarks in Abu Dhabi and Expo 2020 Dubai. 22nd October, 2021, will mark the launch of this strategic initiative from the heart of the Capital at Umm Al Emarat Park. This landmark reflects deeply on the core values of the UAE as seeded by the late Sheikh Zayed and H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and "Mother of the Nation".

The Zayed Tolerance Trail and the Ride for Life activations are set to become an annual initiative.