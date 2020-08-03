Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to launch virtual knowledge exhibition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence is organising a virtual knowledge exhibition to be held from 9th to 13th August, 2020, under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

A total of 123 local, Arab and global publishing houses from more than 25 countries will participate in the event, by showcasing over 17,600 books related to tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity in Arabic, English, French and Spanish.

The exhibition will offer nearly 100 artistic, cultural and knowledge activities, with the participation of 78 speakers from the UAE and the Arab region, as well as several international intellectuals. It will also provide activities for children and students.

Sheikh Nahyan stated that the launch of the exhibition poses a significant challenge due to the global circumstances caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, and because it is the first virtual book fair specialising in human fraternity and other related values, such as coexistence, compassion and dialogue.

He then pointed out that many local and global publishing houses are keen to participate in the event, which will feature some 17,000 book titles that will be available to its visitors, as well as the participation of prominent writers and intellectuals.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the event’s first edition will proudly carry the name of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose words and actions have demonstrated the true meanings of tolerance, coexistence and compassion.

The event will focus on key topics, starting with the importance of technology and virtual reality to reinforcing the values of tolerance and coexistence, and how to benefit from them to promote tolerance globally, he added, noting that another day will be allocated to promoting coexistence among children, and another to highlight the Andalusian experience in tolerance, which has inspired the world for many centuries.