Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise global virtual conference on women’s role in fostering values of coexistence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2020 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has announced that a conference titled "The Role of Women in Fostering the Values of Coexistence," organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, will be held on Wednesday, 26th August, 2020, with deliberations to be held under its over-arching theme, "Future Outlook of Women’s Contributions in the Next 50 years."

Sheikha Fatima leads by example and represents all the virtues symbolic of infinite giving and nobility, reinforcing the effectiveness of the "Mother of the Nation" in empowering women and the family and how their collective, impactful and important contributions have become the gold standard in our nation’s progress at all levels, he asserted.

Sheikh Nahyan stated that such virtues that serve and benefit humanity are an embodiment and a natural extension of the values that were firmly rooted in the nation’s foundations by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who also devoted his life to the service of his people whilst contributing selflessly towards a better world.

"H.H. Sheikha Fatima is the nation’s anchor that ensures continuity of the school of Zayed, and her illustrious path in all fields in which humankind advances is exemplified by her determination, dedication and selflessness, a rare trait which will greatly benefit future generations to come," he added.

The conference will mark this year’s Emirati Women’s Day and will be attended by guests representing the UAE, the Pan-Arab region and the international community.

The conference’s format will comprise three sessions with the first discussing all matters related to women and virtues that foster coexistence, tolerance and the future outlook, the second session will focus on the Emirati woman and her 50-year path of accomplishments, and the third session will revolve around programs and initiatives that empower women in the creation of a thriving future.

Sheikh Nahyan further stated that the efforts exerted by the Mother of the Nation will always remain on a consistent path of empowerment, support and guidance. "Her Highness Sheikha Fatima’s generosity and infinite care transcend borders and benefits communities and families the world over, where specifically, educational, health, social and volunteering initiatives have had far-reaching and life-changing outcomes for millions of people worldwide. H.H.'s contributions for over half a century, and especially her unwavering support for women has given rise to future generations that flourish in family cohesion, and positive development at all levels of society," he said.

He stated that the conference aims to showcase the Emirati example of the Mother of the Nation, and how through the empowerment of women has been successful in building a society that is structured around values of tolerance and coexistence in a nation which is multi-cultural and diverse. Due to the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheikh Nahyan highlighted that the conference will be held virtually.

In conclusion, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all partners and participating entities working with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in organising the event, especially, the General Women’s Union, Family Development Foundation, Ministry of Community Development, and The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.