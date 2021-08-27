UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Tolerance And Coexistence To Organise Global Conference On Emirati Women On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) The UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with the General Women's Union, will organise, on Saturday, the International Conference "Global Position of Emirati Women. Towards the Fifty".

The global event that will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), will be organised as part of the celebrations for Emirati Women's Day.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will open the conference in the presence of Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and several key women leaders from the United Nations, China, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Europe and the United States.

The global event will discuss several main themes that shed light on the Emirati women's global status in various fields during the current period.

It will also tackle the vision for the role of women in the future of the UAE and the world.

The ministry emphasised that Sheikha Fatima's patronage of the conference is the main guarantee for its success in achieving its noble objectives by shedding light on the development of the role, status and capabilities of Emirati women over the past fifty years, and anticipating their future roles in the UAE's cultural boom and their status globally.

The conference will also discuss various key themes including the role of women in safeguarding authentic societal values.

Other attendees are Nabila Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassadress to Montenegro; Huda Al Hashemi, Assistant Director-General for Strategy and Innovation, at the Prime Minister's Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and others.

