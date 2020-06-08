UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Tolerance Organises ‘Government: Incubator Of Tolerance’ Virtual Forum

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Tolerance organised the virtual forum, titled, "Government: Incubator of Tolerance," under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and in cooperation with 44 Federal authorities and ministries.

The forum raised many related issues and explained its framework and correlation with the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071, as well as the initiative’s general concepts, priorities and objectives, along with the relevant role of the Ministry of Tolerance, other ministries and federal authorities, and tolerance committees.

The forum was attended by Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Office of the Minister of Tolerance, and many under-secretaries and directors-general of ministries and federal authorities participating in the event, as well as 200 members of the initiative’s committees and sub-committees.

During the forum, Sheikh Nahyan stated that the UAE is a global model to follow of promoting tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity in the workplaces of every employee, ministry and government authority, as well as in the general community.

He added that government authorities in the UAE are responsible for promoting the values of tolerance among their employees and creating an atmosphere of coexistence, compassion and respect.

He also noted that the initiative has two goals, with the first being related to the work of ministries and government authorities covering three priorities, which are harmonising tolerance with work policies, awareness and empowerment, and participation. The second is adopting work motivation mechanisms and organising the initiative’s activities related to monitoring motivation and tolerance, he further added.

He then pointed out that the initiative aims to highlight the importance of tolerance, which is prioritised by the country’s leadership, as well as its role in improving local and international government performance and strengthening the public’s awareness of tolerance, coexistence, pluralism and diversity among individuals and institutions.

The initiative’s objectives also include promoting tolerance within the community, supporting the relevant role of institutions, and benefitting from their facilities to promote the values of tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan further said.

Buhumaid confirmed the readiness of the Ministry of Community Development to cooperate with the Ministry of Tolerance and other authorities, in line with the efforts of the UAE’s leadership, to make the country a leading global icon of adopting the values of tolerance.

