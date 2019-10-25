Ministry of Tolerance organises UN Day march in Mother of the Nation Park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) The United Nations, UN, Office in the UAE, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance, today organised a joint march to celebrate UN Day in the Mother of the Nation Park in Abu Dhabi, under the slogan, "Walking for Tolerance," to highlight the values of the Year of Tolerance.

UN Day is an annual event celebrated on 24th October to commemorate the founding of the UN in 1945, as well as raise awareness of its goals, focus on its programmes and initiatives that aim to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and address pressing global challenges, such as climate change, hunger, food security, stability and peace.

Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Office of the Minister of Tolerance, said, "As we celebrate UN Day on the land of goodness and tolerance, we commemorate the founding of this international body that was established to protect international peace and security based on coexistence, dialogue, acceptance, respect, compassion and harmony."

"The UAE was founded on these values by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that are embraced by the country’s leadership and the entire Emirati society," she added, stressing that Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, is keen to promote these values among all segments of the community, which the ministry is working on, especially as the UAE is celebrating the Year of Tolerance in 2019.

"The march reminds us of the importance of encouraging everyone to uphold these values, which are based on tolerance, human fraternity and respect, regardless of religion, sex, colour, language and nationality. The ministry is keen to spread and promote the culture of tolerance locally and globally," she further added.

Dr. Dina Assaf, UN Resident Coordinator in the UAE, said, "Everyone can make a difference to the world, so find your talents and passion and strive to make a difference. Therefore, we must intensify all our efforts."

She also expressed her happiness at seeing people of all ages at the march, who included dignitaries and representatives of various UN agencies, government and non-governmental organisations, private companies, students from public and private schools, and university students.

"We are proud of the partnership between the UN and the UAE and appreciate the latter’s support and commitment for our efforts to achieve our sustainable development goals," Assaf added, stressing that the march aims to promote the values of harmony, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and respect for humanity, and noting the compatibility between the values of the Year of Tolerance and the UN.

Assaf then called on the march’s participants to write a sentence that states, "What is your dream for the world?" which will be included in the "Sustainable Development Goals Photo Gallery and Exhibition," to be held early next year.