Ministry Of Tolerance To Celebrate International Workers’ Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence is set to celebrate International Workers’ Day with all workers in the UAE. The event will take place at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and will be attended by several ministers, senior officials, investors, and workers' representatives.

Sheikh Nahyan was briefed on the ministry's preparations for the celebrations and expressed his enthusiasm for celebrating the day with Emirati workers.

He emphasised the ministry's keenness to support workers, communicate with them, and address the challenges they face. The celebration also aims to enhance cooperation between all public and private entities concerned with supporting and protecting workers’ rights.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the significance of the value of work as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development in a diverse community that encompasses more than 200 nationalities. The event will serve as a testament to the UAE's commitment to this belief.

