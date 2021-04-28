Ministry of Tolerance to host ‘Zayed: A Source of Human Values’ forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence will host on Saturday, the virtual forum, entitled, "Zayed: A Source of Human Values," under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The forum will be held as part of the ministry’s celebration of the memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the foundations of the UAE and its noble values, making it a unique model of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity.

The forum will be attended by many Emirati and international intellectuals and religious leaders, who will speak about the values and actions of Sheikh Zayed, who set an example of human fraternity, tolerance and coexistence. The country’s leadership is keen to commemorate and reinforce his memory for future generations, both locally and globally.

Sheikh Nahyan will deliver a speech during the forum, entitled, "Zayed the Human: The Value, the Memory and the Impact," while Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim will speak about the local and international importance of humanitarian work and tolerance to the approach of Sheikh Zayed.

Bishop Paul Hinder, Rabbi Yehuda Sarna and Dr. Mohammed Mattar Al Kabbi will discuss religious tolerance and its importance to Sheikh Zayed’s approach to building the country and freedom of worship, which he encouraged and is being continued by the UAE’s leadership.

The ministry highlighted its keenness to benefit from the forum, which will offer an opportunity to promote the culture of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance among new generations, through spreading the ideas, words and actions of Sheikh Zayed that presented an honourable image of the Emirati people around the world.

The ministry invited all segments of the community to follow the forum’s activities online through its official website and social media accounts.