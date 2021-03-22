UrduPoint.com
Ministry Targets 40 Per Cent Efficiency In Energy Consuming Sectors

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, 21st March 2021 (WAM) - The UAE is to increase the efficiency of the three most energy-consuming sectors (transport, industry and construction) by 40 per cent, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure has said.

In a statement he made today following the launch of the national water and energy demand management programme by the Cabinet, Al Mazrouei said Ministry's strategy targets raising consumption efficiency by 40 per cent, increasing the renewable energy's contribution to the energy mix to 50 per cent by 2050 and expanding water re-use by 95 percent.

"The programme is a national action plan that combines all stakeholders in the UAE to realize the objectives of the Energy Strategy 2050," he said.

He added that the Ministry's strategies and plans evolve around a set of key objectives, including adoption of the fourth industrial revolution technologies and accelerating innovation.

