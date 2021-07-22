UrduPoint.com
Minor Incident Between Flydubai And Gulf Air Aircraft At Dubai Airport, No Injuries

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) Two passenger jets from low-cost carrier FlyDubai and Bahrain-based Gulf Air collided with each other on the taxiway at Dubai International Airport (DXB) early Thursday morning.

The collision damaged a wingtip on one of the aircraft and the tail of the other.

A team from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) headed to the incident scene to conduct the necessary investigation.

More Stories From Middle East

