Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircraft at Dubai airport, no injuries

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) Two passenger jets from low-cost carrier FlyDubai and Bahrain-based Gulf Air collided with each other on the taxiway at Dubai International Airport (DXB) early Thursday morning.

The collision damaged a wingtip on one of the aircraft and the tail of the other.

A team from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) headed to the incident scene to conduct the necessary investigation.