MIRA - a brand new initiative by the Fatima Bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative officially launches

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) MIRA, a social enterprise of the Fatima Bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), which supports less fortunate women in Afghanistan has officially launched. To inaugurate the launch, MIRA has unveiled a special collection of premium dried fruits, nuts and saffron this Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

For the past ten years, FBMI has been working hard to provide the women of Afghanistan with various sources of income to maintain the unity of the Afghan family and livelihood. During the ten year journey, FBMI has created permanent and sustainable differences, and as a result came MIRA.

The MIRA team have travelled across Afghanistan and built trusting relationships with hard-working, vulnerable female farmers. They are strong and independent and make a meaningful contribution to their economy, and MIRA has given these women a platform to finally be seen and heard, in order to inspire others. The Initiative has hired over 8,000 Afghan women with 35 percent of these women being widows, making them the sole bread winner of their families.

Those looking for the perfect gift during the holy month are encouraged to shop with MIRA and give more than a gift this year.

By purchasing one of MIRA’s delightful gift boxes, people will be able to help and support a community of devoted women who farm and produce exquisite products.

From beautifully boxed dried apricots to saffron, when a gift is purchased from MIRA, an Afghan woman is empowered. Customers can select from five gift options which include a special variety of assortments, including the MIRA Classic, MIRA Mix, MIRA Signature and the premium MIRA Ramadan box, as well as a luxury box of saffron. Filled with a mix of the best-selling dried fruit and nuts all in one beautifully packaged box.

All MIRA products are natural and grown organically, meaning there are no additives of preservatives in the produce. Those looking to purchase a gift and make a positive impact this Ramadan, can head to MIRA’s website or visit the showroom located in D3 - Dubai Design District.

MIRA products reach the consumer after being part of a rich process which empowers Afghan women and provides opportunities such as education, social development, medical care, clean water, and various economic reforms. It is the reason for maintaining the integrity of their homes allowing them to stand steadfastly as a valuable component of society.