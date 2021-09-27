UrduPoint.com

Miral Launches New Strategy To Accelerate Data-driven Digital Transformation

Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:15 PM

Miral launches new strategy to accelerate data-driven digital transformation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of magnetic experiences, announced today the launch of its Decision Analytics strategy; the Noor Initiative.

The all-new and bold strategy is in line with Miral’s digital transformation strategy for Yas Island, and part of its ambition to become the region’s most dynamic and influential leisure and entertainment developer by 2025.

With the rollout of the new strategy, Miral will enhance its current investment in big data and predictive data analytics to build a digital foundation and integrate innovation across both internal business streams and external, customer facing projects. The Noor Initiative will strengthen business efficiency and productivity, whilst delivering better personalised experiences for local and international visitors to Yas Island’s award-winning attractions and experiences.

Commenting on the launch, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said, "Today, businesses need to invest in innovative digital tools to equip and empower its people, decision making and performance. Evolving into a data-driven organisation is an ambitious and bold strategy, launched within a defining year for Miral as we mark our 10-year anniversary.

Big data and predictive analytics solutions are already central to Miral’s strategy for Yas Island, in use every day by visitors to our award-winning attractions to enrich their experiences and reinforce the island’s position as a leading global entertainment, leisure and business destination."

The Noor Initiative builds on successful digital projects and customer-facing tools already implemented by Miral for guests to use on Yas Island. Harnessing big data analytics has led to the deeper customisation of products and services accessed by visitors, driving a strategic customer-centric and integrated approach to offer personalised experiences.

The initiative also supports Abu Dhabi’s economic vision to become a centre of innovation, whilst advancing its position as a prime location for international investment and partnerships. The leisure, entertainment and tourism sectors are key pillars to this vision, with Miral enabling growth amongst these strategic priority areas and further contributing to Abu Dhabi becoming a truly data-driven destination.

