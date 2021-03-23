Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Island with cutting edge technology with FacePass

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences, announced today that Yas Island is on track to become a fully contactless destination through the adoption of FacePass.

This cutting-edge contactless technology is part of Miral’s digital transformation strategy for Yas Island. Rolled out in phases across the island, it will streamline guest experiences using facial recognition, with Yas Theme Parks leading the way as the first theme parks in the region to adopt FacePass.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral commented, "We are thrilled to be pioneering the adoption of the FacePass technology within the regional leisure and entertainment industry, and delivering on our promise of creating a world-class wall-less destination using the latest technology. Yas theme parks will be the first in the region to implement complete contactless access and payment solutions. This cutting-edge functionality is in line with our digital transformation strategy, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business.

"

Theme Parks’ guests can expect a fully integrated experience as the technology is facilitated by the Yas Island mobile app and linked to the island’s parks and attractions’ ticketing systems and turnstiles, allowing guests and annual pass holders with contactless access at points of entry and contactless payment via facial recognition across select retail and dining outlets.

Guests who opt-in will be able to access the parks and attractions and make payments using facial recognition as well as via other methods, including mobile.

The technology will be rolled out across all Yas Theme Parks with contactless access to turnstiles available across the board and contactless payments in place at select retail and dining outlets. This includes offering Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island guests wristbands, which they can use to unlock their hotel rooms, get access to Yas Theme Parks and more with just a simple touch.

Guests wishing to make use of the technology may do so by downloading the Yas Island mobile app from the Google Play or App Store through these links: