UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miral Redefining Customer Experiences On Yas Island With Cutting Edge Technology With FacePass

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:15 PM

Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Island with cutting edge technology with FacePass

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences, announced today that Yas Island is on track to become a fully contactless destination through the adoption of FacePass.

This cutting-edge contactless technology is part of Miral’s digital transformation strategy for Yas Island. Rolled out in phases across the island, it will streamline guest experiences using facial recognition, with Yas Theme Parks leading the way as the first theme parks in the region to adopt FacePass.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral commented, "We are thrilled to be pioneering the adoption of the FacePass technology within the regional leisure and entertainment industry, and delivering on our promise of creating a world-class wall-less destination using the latest technology. Yas theme parks will be the first in the region to implement complete contactless access and payment solutions. This cutting-edge functionality is in line with our digital transformation strategy, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business.

"

Theme Parks’ guests can expect a fully integrated experience as the technology is facilitated by the Yas Island mobile app and linked to the island’s parks and attractions’ ticketing systems and turnstiles, allowing guests and annual pass holders with contactless access at points of entry and contactless payment via facial recognition across select retail and dining outlets.

Guests who opt-in will be able to access the parks and attractions and make payments using facial recognition as well as via other methods, including mobile.

The technology will be rolled out across all Yas Theme Parks with contactless access to turnstiles available across the board and contactless payments in place at select retail and dining outlets. This includes offering Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island guests wristbands, which they can use to unlock their hotel rooms, get access to Yas Theme Parks and more with just a simple touch.

Guests wishing to make use of the technology may do so by downloading the Yas Island mobile app from the Google Play or App Store through these links:

Related Topics

Google Technology Business Mobile Hotel Abu Dhabi May All From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Saudi Companies all set to produce Turkish drones

18 minutes ago

EZDubai attracts UDA Express to expand its presenc ..

21 minutes ago

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

45 minutes ago

Experts stress need for collaborative national mea ..

45 minutes ago

103,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.