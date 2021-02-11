Miral to open ‘Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’ on February 18

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Miral announced today that Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is set to welcome guests from the 18th of February. Situated within Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant waterfront destination on Yas Island, the five-star hotel, will feature 545 rooms and an accompanying unique beach club.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is part of Miral’s AED4 billion investment into the overall AED12 billion masterplan of Yas Bay. Yas Bay will feature three distinct areas across 14 million square feet; The Waterfront, where Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is located, The Residences, and Yas Creative Hub. Once complete, the project is set to attract 15,000 future residents and over 10,000 top business professionals.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said, "We are proud to see the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island on Yas Bay’s waterfront, opening its doors to guests. The Hotel complements our leisure and entertainment attractions on Yas Bay, bringing our vision for the waterfront to life, and further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for leisure, entertainment and business.

This is yet another milestone in achieving our leaderships’ vision for Abu Dhabi."

Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, Area President, middle East, Africa & Turkey (MEA&T), Hilton, said, "Hilton is proud to be partnering with Miral as part of the world class Yas Bay development. We look forward to opening Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island soon, as the first of three hotels under development on Yas Island together with Miral. DoubleTree by Hilton Yas Island Residences and the WB Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. branded hotel are also expected to open later this year."

Guests staying at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and as part of their package, will enjoy access to Yas Island’s Theme Parks, including Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi – all situated within 10 minutes from the hotel.