Missing Commuter Plane Found Crashed On Alaska Sea Ice, Authorities Say

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2025) A small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska on its way to the hub community of Nome was located Friday on sea ice, and all 10 people on board were dead, authorities said.

According to AP, the crash was one of the deadliest in the state in the last 25 years.

Rescuers were searching the aircraft’s last known location by helicopter when the wreckage was spotted, said Mike Salerno, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard. Two rescue swimmers were lowered to investigate.

A photo provided by the Coast Guard showed the plane’s splintered body and debris lying on the sea ice.

