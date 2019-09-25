UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mission Of First Emirati Astronaut A National Achievement, Moment Of Pride: Mohammed Al Ahbabi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achievement, moment of pride: Mohammed Al Ahbabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said that the mission of the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station, Hazza Al Mansoori, is a national achievement and a moment of pride for every Emirati and Arab.

"The Emirati youth have proven their ability to achieve the nation’s dream and embrace space, with the confidence of the country’s leadership, who believed in them and supported them to reach the highest summit and achieve leadership, to confidently establish the UAE's stature as a key player in the space sector and an example to follow in the areas of knowledge, innovation and sustainability,"

"Today, from the vastness of space aboard the International Space Station, Al Mansoori is representing a young UAE and announcing the beginning of a new era of leadership, international competitiveness and historic achievements, which have become the hallmark of the UAE’s people in various areas and motivated young people to study space science," he added.

Al Ahbabi also praised the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre to ensure the success of the UAE Astronaut Programme and thanked the centre’s team for successfully managing the programme.

"We look forward to the return of Al Mansoori to the homeland after completing his missions and conducting research aboard the International Space Station, which will assist the development of the UAE’s future space projects and consolidate the country's contributions to human knowledge," he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

UAE Young Rashid From Arab

Recent Stories

Senior minister directs to identify sites in merge ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for provision of better med ..

3 minutes ago

Boeing Names Safety Committee Members, Votes to Re ..

3 minutes ago

Alternate traffic routes, parking, diversion for P ..

3 minutes ago

International Engineering and Machinery Exhibition ..

19 minutes ago

Taimur elected Chairman, Asia Pacific golf federat ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.