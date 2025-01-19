MIT Researchers Develop Advanced Robotic Insects For Pollination
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2025 | 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) Researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States have developed bug-sized robots that are more agile and durable than prior versions, paving the way for their use in mechanical crop pollination.
The new bots can hover for about 1,000 seconds (approximately 17 minutes), over 100 times longer than previously achieved. Weighing less than a paperclip, they fly faster than similar prototypes and can perform acrobatic manoeuvres such as double aerial flips.
Pollination is critical for fruit and vegetable production, typically relying on natural pollinators like bees.
However, declining bee populations due to environmental changes and pesticide use have created a need for innovative solutions.
The revamped robot is designed to boost flight precision and agility while minimising the mechanical stress on its artificial wing flexures, which enables faster manoeuvres, increased endurance, and a longer lifespan.
The updated design also has enough free space for the robot to carry tiny batteries or sensors, which could enable it to fly on its own outside the lab.
