Mleiha Archaeological Centre launches ‘Mobile Stargazing Experience’

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) Mleiha Archaeological Centre, a tourism and leisure destination from Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), has launched a new on-the-move sky watching experience that allows people to organise and enjoy exclusive stargazing sessions at their preferred location.

The new "mobile Stargazing Experience" from Mleiha will bring the unique stargazing experience, which includes the HD telescope and assistance of an expert guide, to the location that the guests choose.

The on-the-move activity will be a true treat for astronomy enthusiasts who want to observe the night sky wonders in their comfort zone. The stargazing experience also brings fun and education together turning it into an unforgettable science lesson for the young ones.

The experience can be booked for private sessions, group events, or maybe as a marvellous addition to the special occasion.

As a prerequisite for bookings, the location pin needs to be shared in advance to make sure that the location is fit for stargazing activity. The location needs to be accessible by 4x4 and should have a flat area covered in carpet to set up the telescope.

The session will accommodate up to 20 guests at one time will have a maximum duration of two hours after sunset.

With public health safety continuing to be Shurooq’ s foremost priority, the entity ensures effective implementation of health and safety protocols that offer the highest levels of protection for the guests, and staff, including following social distancing guidelines during the sessions.