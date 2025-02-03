Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to nature, culture

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) SHARJAH,2nd February, 2025 (WAM) – Mleiha National Park, a cornerstone of Sharjah’s commitment to preserving its rich historical and ecological heritage, has announced the launch of their ‘Come Closer’ campaign — an invitation to connect deeply with nature, culture, adventure, and history. This new initiative underscores the park’s mission to offer an immersive experience, transporting visitors through over 200,000 years of human existence and natural wonder.

The 34.2 sq km park was established under the Emiri Decree by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to protect and preserve this important region. Developed and managed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), they have now announced the completion of their fencing project encompassing the boundary in collaboration with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW).

Commenting on the announcement of this campaign, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, stated: “The launch of our ‘Come Closer’ campaign and the completion of the Mleiha National Park fencing project marks a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to preserve and showcase Sharjah’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

”

“This experiential destination, made possible through the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the passionate guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, exemplifies our dedication to developing world-class destinations, offering a holistic tourist experience where visitors can explore history, culture, and nature all in one place. The Mleiha National Park stands as a pillar to Sharjah’s commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation, inviting visitors to forge deeper connections with our past while inspiring future generations to cherish and protect our shared heritage,” the CEO added.

The campaign has been launched under 5 distinct themes that show the diverse and exciting experiences visitors can enjoy when visiting this historic wonder, namely, ‘Come Closer to History’, ‘Come Closer to Nature’, ‘Come Closer to the stars’, ‘Come Closer to Culture’, and ‘Come Closer to Adventure’. These curated themes effectively highlight the park’s unique ability to weave together heritage, conservation, and excitement in one extraordinary destination.

