Mo Salah inspires Liverpool demolish Man United at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) A Mo Salah hat-trick hardly began to tell the story of the low point of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United reign and a final whistle which was greeted by a cacophony of boos, UK media said in their commentary on tonight's Manunited's 0-5 demolition by Liverpool.

United conceded after five minutes against their fierce rivals but that was only the start as the visitors seized the initiative. Diogo Jota doubled Liverpool's lead shortly after that goal and United looked pedestrian, tepid and lifeless on the pitch.

Mohamed Salah then made it 3-0 after more awful defending from United and he scored yet another on the stroke of halftime.

Salah scored again in the second half to make it five and Pogba received a red card to add to United's misery.

"The defeat represents one of the darkest days in the club's history across the last decade and fans have been calling for Solskjaer to leave the club - losing to your rivals in such fashion is unforgivable and fan opinion seems to have turned against him," Manchester EveningNews commented on tonight's historic loss.